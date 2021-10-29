UK eases travel norms, removes all countries from red list

London: The United Kingdom has eased the entry norms and travel restrictions imposed for foreigners. The country also removed all countries from the travel red list. Seven countries were included in the red list of Britain. The countries are Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

As per the new guidelines, all vaccinated passengers will be exempted from mandatory quarantine after arriving in the UK. The new rule will come into effect from Monday. At present, passengers must stay in hotel quarantine for 11 days.

The country has also decided to recognize vaccinations given in more than 30 additional countries, including Peru and Uganda, bringing the total to more than 135. Britain scrapped the amber and green categories on October 4 and removed most countries from the red list three weeks ago.