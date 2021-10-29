Union government re-appoints Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor for another 3 years

New Delhi: The Union government re-appointed Shaktikanta Das as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for another three years or until further orders. The decision was taken by the cabinet appointments committee comprising of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

‘The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier’, said the government order.

Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the governor of the apex bank in the country in December 2018. At that time, he was economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry. He had earlier held important positions as India’s Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). He was also directly associated with the preparation of 8 Union budgets.