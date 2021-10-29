‘Who is responsible for making wild, illegal propositions?’ Chidambaram responds to Mumbai drugs case verdict

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central government, saying that he learned single judge bench of the Bombay High Court has rejected dubious’ arguments in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Through a series of tweets through his handle, he questioned the Centre and NCB officials, and welcomed the Bombay High Court verdict. ‘With the order pronounced by a learned Single Judge of the HC, Bombay, some dubious arguments have been rejected’. It is shocking that the NCB argued that ‘every person is presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law’ does not apply in the drugs case’. He added that ‘NCB’s argument that ‘custody in jail is the principle, bail is the exception’ is a distortion of the law’.

‘Who is responsible for making these wild and illegal propositions- the counsel or the client (NCB) or the Ministry concerned or the Law Ministry or the government as a whole?’ questioning the government and the officials for making wild proposition, the Congress leader tweeted.

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, after spending three weeks in jail on Mumbai Cruise drugs case. Along with Aryan, his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail by the court.