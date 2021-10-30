‘Because of the Congress, Modiji will become more powerful’: Mamata Banerjee

Panaji: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee launched severe criticism against Congress and said that due to Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi is becoming more powerful.

‘I can’t say everything right now because they (Congress) aren’t interested in politics. Because of the Congress, Modiji will become more powerful. Why should the country suffer because someone can’t make a decision? Congress had a “chance” (in the past). Rather than fighting the BJP, they ran against me in my home state’, said Mamata Banerjee in Goa.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador, bans all imports

The West Bengal CM is on a three-day visit to Goa ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. She had held meetings with several regional party leaders. She said that she wants regional parties to be more powerful. She urged all regional parties in Goa to come together in order to avoid division of votes and to defeat BJP.