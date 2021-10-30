Best foods to eat in your 30s

During our 30s, our body functions begin to slow down. As a result, it becomes more challenging for us to fight chronic diseases and maintain a healthy metabolism. It is therefore crucial to consume food with the right nutrition. Plant-based supplements can provide essential nutrients and offer multiple health benefits. It is believed that foods that are rich in nutrients and considered to be extremely beneficial for health and well-being may assist you in maintaining your metabolism over the age of 30.

The following are seven supplements that men and women should consume after 30:

Ashwagandha

This plant has a wide range of therapeutic properties and can be used as an antioxidant to assist the body combat free radicals and oxidative stress. Ashwagandha also aids in the restoration of testosterone levels in men as they age.

Spirulina

This blue-green microalgae is a natural source of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, as well as Vitamins A, E, K, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 (Folate), and B5 (Pantothenic Acid). While these vitamins are important for cellular metabolism, development, and defence, the presence of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids makes them particularly beneficial for cardiovascular health.

Ginkgo Biloba

It is one among the world’s oldest trees, and it contains antioxidants and increases blood flow. Ginkgo flavonoids also aid with memory and concentration.

Ginseng

Ginseng is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor effects. Its roots aid in the restoration of libido, as well as the reduction of fatigue and tension.

Blueberries

Among all fruits, blueberries are acknowledged to have the highest antioxidant content. They assist men control their testosterone levels as well as their cholesterol levels. It also regulates cholesterol levels, lowering the risk of heart disease.

Flaxseeds

Lignans, which are phytoestrogens and are analogous to the hormone oestrogen in women, are abundant in flax seed seeds. It also contains a large amount of minerals and vitamins E, K, B1, B3, B5 (Pantothenic Acid), B6, B9 (Folate). Flaxseed consumption can help relieve symptoms such as cramps and pain during menstrual cycles.

Milk Thistle

Milk thistle is a herb that is good for your liver. While the rest of the plant is used to cure a variety of ailments, the seeds have a protective effect on the liver and assist avoid the absorption of harmful substances.

Milk thistle seeds contain silymarin, a bioflavonoid compound that can aid with cirrhosis, jaundice, hepatitis, and gallbladder problems. It also lowers cholesterol and aids in the management of type 2 diabetes.