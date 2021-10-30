BJP legal advisor issues notice to designer Sabyasachi over Mangalsutra ad

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a well-known fashion designer, has found himself at the centre of a controversy over his current series of advertisements.

A model wearing a bra hugged a man who was standing shirtless in the ad campaign for Mangalsutra. Many Hindu women wear Mangalsutra, which translates to an auspicious thread, as a traditional necklace after marriage, and Twitter users complained about what they labelled ‘nudity’ in the commercial.

Ashutosh J Dubey, a legal advisor to the BJP-Maharashtra, submitted a legal notice to Sabyasachi in response to the campaign, accusing him of using semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection marketing.

He wrote on Twitter along by sharing the notice: ‘I have issued a Legal notice to Sabyasachi Mukherjee Indian fashion designer regarding using semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement as Mangalsutra is part of Holy Hindu Marriage. He outraged the holy Hindu Marriage (Mangalsutra).’

I have issued a Legal notice to Sabyasachi Mukherjee Indian fashion designer regarding using "semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement as "Mangalsutra" is part of Holy Hindu Marriage. He outraged the holy Hindu Marriage (Mangalsutra). pic.twitter.com/QPojQtiOKH — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY ?? (@AdvAshutoshBJP) October 28, 2021

Dabur India Limited had previously pulled out an advertisement depicting a lesbian couple enjoying the Hindu holiday of Karwa Chauth, hours after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra criticised it for displaying ‘objectionable content’ and threatened legal action if it was not removed.

In addition, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ananthkumar Hegde criticised a Ceat Ltd advertisement in which Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is shown warning people not to ignite firecrackers on the streets.