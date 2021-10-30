Emirates Airlines to resume flights to this country

Dubai: Emirates Airline will soon resume twice-daily flights to Seychelles. The Dubai based air carrier had in August resumed daily passenger services to Seychelles.

The airline also announced that it will be introducing extra flights and also will be increasing flights to over 10 European cities, including Birmingham, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Hamburg, London, Lisbon, Madrid, Munich, Rome and Zurich. Many of these cities will be served with daily flights or more.

Meanwhile, the air carrier extended the suspension of flights to and from Nigeria until November 7, 2021. The airline announced that all passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. It had also suspended flights to and from the Khartoum in Sudan from October 26 to November 1, 2021, due to political uncertainty in the country.