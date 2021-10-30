French Open 2021: PV Sindhu enters semi-finals

Paris: India’s ace shuttle badminton player, PV Sindhu entered the semi-finals of the French Open badminton tournament. The double Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-14, 21-14. Sindhu had beaten Busanan at Denmark Open last week. Sindhu will now face world number 15 Sayaka Takahashi of Japan.

Earlier in the day, India’s Lakshya Sen bowed out of the event after losing to Heo Kwanghee of South Korea by 15-21, 17-21. Indian player Sameer Verma quit the tournament on Thursday as he was injured during a match.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also crashed out of the event by losing to the fourth-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik by 21-18, 18-21, 17-21.