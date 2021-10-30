Low intensity earthquake hits Salalah

Salalah: A low intensity earthquake measuring 2.4 magnitude on the Richter Sclae hit Oman. The rarthwuake was felt 196 km away from the city of Salalah.

The Earthquake Monitoring Centre at Sultan Qaboos University said that an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale at a depth of 10m occurred in the Arabian Sea at 7.47 am local time.The centre stated that the earthquake was 196 km away from the city of Salalah in Dhofar Governorate.

On Friday, another earthquake was recorded in the Arabian Sea 239 km away from the city of Salalah, with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale.