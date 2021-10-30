Nationwide protests against military coup in Sudan.

Opponents of Sudan’s military coup have called for a series of state-wide marches on Saturday to demand the reinstatement of a civilian-led government to lead the country back into democracy after decades of authoritarian rule.

Thousands of Sudanese have come to the streets this week to protest General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s coup which ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s government and led to the freezing of hundreds of millions of dollars as aid from Western countries.

Following the deaths of at least 11 protestors this week in clashes with security forces, opponents of the junta expect a full-fledged crackdown and more bloodshed.

The army’s reaction on Saturday will be a test of its intentions, said the United States, which is pressing for the restoration of a civilian-led government.

As the authorities have blocked access to the internet and phone lines, opponents of the coup have relied on fliers, text messaging, graffiti and neighbourhood gatherings to mobilise support for the protest.

Despite the imprisonment of important officials, neighbourhood-based resistance groups have been active in Sudan since the rebellion against deposed President Omar al-Bashir began in December 2018.