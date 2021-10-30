Release date of ‘Badhaai Do’ announced

Mumbai: The release date of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Badhaai Do’ announce. The film is the sequel of National Award-winning film, ‘Badhaai Ho’.

The film directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni will be released on Republic Day Weekend, 2022. The film has Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The family entertainer also has an ensemble cast of Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan.

The film bankrolled by Junglee Pictures is written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.