This Indian city named the world’s third-best capital city to visit for vacation after Abu Dhabi and Valletta

New Delhi: It’s time to celebrate for Delhi residents, as Bounce, a baggage storage company, has named the city as the third greatest metropolis in the world for a vacation. The fascinating study, which took place in 69 capital cities throughout the world, was based on characteristics such as tourist attractions, transportation costs, eateries, and weather conditions, among others.

According to the survey, Malta’s capital Valletta is at the top of the list, with Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, coming in second. Valletta received 6.74 points out of ten, while Abu Dhabi received 6.24 points and New Delhi received 6.06 points in third place.

According to the survey, the average hotel cost in New Delhi is USD 101.87 (about INR 7,632.84), which is around USD 35 (INR 2,623.88) less than the average cost in other capital cities. New Delhi also boasts the second-highest number of eateries per square kilometre of any metropolis. Don’t we now understand what makes this a fun destination to visit for a vacation?

Furthermore, Luxembourg City was shown to have the most affordable public transportation. Bangkok has been named the city with the best average temperature in the world. Meanwhile, with 151 million hashtag mentions, London was named the most Instagrammable city in the world. On the other side, Paris received 120 million Instagram hashtag mentions.