Tourism department installs Asia’s first ever ‘floating cinema’ at Dal lake

Srinagar: The Kashmir Tourism Department installed a ‘Floating Theatre’ at Srinagar’s popular tourist attraction, the Dal Lake, on October 29. This was done to increase tourism to the Valley. Shikaras are decorated and illuminated to show movies.

On the last day of the ‘Iconic Festival,’ which is to celebrate 75 years of Independence, the floating cinema hall was inaugurated.

The ‘Floating Theatre’ is Asia’s first and after months of preparation a movie was shown for the first time on Friday. The tourism department decided to show Hindi films from the early 60s that were filmed in the Valley.

The Dal Lake was illuminated and the shikaras were decorated with lights of different colors.