Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain passes away

Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain, passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday at the age of 73. His son-in-law and director Hansal Mehta informed the news agency that he was being treated at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital when he breathed his last this morning. Yusuf Hussain’s death has devastated his family and friends in the film industry. In a long emotional Instagram post, Hansal Mehta, who is married to Yusuf Hussain’s daughter Safeena, expressed his grief for his father-in-law.

He posted a photo of Yusuf Hussain and wrote about how the late actor assisted him in finishing his 2012 film Shahid, which starred Rajkummar Rao, when he ‘was troubled’ and his ‘non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely.’ He further added that Yusuf Hussain was like a parent to him.

Click to see the Instagram post of Hansal Mehta

On Twitter, actors including Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee expressed their condolences for Yusuf Hussain’s death. Abhishek Bachchan, who starred alongside the late actor in the 2003 film Kuch Naa Kaho and the upcoming film Bob Biswas, tweeted: ‘#RIP Yusuf Ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family.’

Also Read: SRK seen consuming cups and cups of coffee, making notes: says his Lawyer

#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family. ?? pic.twitter.com/6TwVnU0K8y — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 30, 2021

Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab? https://t.co/q7CFbbEo95 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 30, 2021

Yusuf Hussain was a popular actor who appeared in films such as Dhoom 2, Raees and Road To Sangam, among others.