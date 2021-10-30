WhatsApp will stop working on these smartphones from November 1: Check full list

Mumbai: WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones from November 1. WhatsApp has declared that it would no longer support phones running Android 4.0.4 and previous versions The social media messaging app said that if users have not yet backed up and exported their chats, they will be lost it. It also urged all customers to switch to a compatible device.

Know hot tock check whether your phone will support WhatsApp:

Here’s how to check if WhatsApp is ending support for your Android device

Visit Settings > About phone.

Scroll down to see which Android version your device is running. If it’s Android 4.0.4 or lower, then the app will not support it.

Know how to export or backup your chats:

From the WhatsApp settings, click to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > Back up to make a backup. You may also export a group or individual conversation by opening it and using the three-dot option in the top-right corner of your screen. You’ll have to go to More > Export Chat now.