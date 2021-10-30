Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi launched its latest series of smartphones the Redmi Note 11 series -Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The phones were launched in China on an online vent.

Redmi Note 11:

The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.6-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and had an AMOLED panel. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

The phone is priced at CNY 1199 (around Rs 14,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1299 (around Rs 15,200), the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1499 (around Rs 17,500) and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 1699 (around Rs 19,800).

Redmi Note 11 Pro:

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with DCI P3 wide colour gamut and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone runs on Android 11 OS and houses a 5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 108-megapixel camera on the rear.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro price starts at CNY 1599 (around Rs 18,700) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and CNY 2099 (around Rs 24,500) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+:

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.67 inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset mated with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. Xiaomi claims that the phone will charge from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 15 minutes.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price starts at CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, CNY 2099 (around Rs 24,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and CNY 2299 (around Rs 26,900) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.