11 killed, 4 injured in road accident

Dehradun: At least 11 killed and another 4 injured in a road accident on Bulhad – Baila road in Dehradun on Sunday . The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police rushed to the spot and rescue operations are in full swing .

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his condolences and directed the district administration to expedite the rescue and relief operations and provide immediate treatment to the injured.