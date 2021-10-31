Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan reacts to Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute video for Sidharth Shukla

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriend, recently made headlines after paying a poignant homage to the late actor over two months after his tragic death. The actress recently released a video named Tu Yaheen Hai, which has been well received by millions of people.

A distraught Shehnaaz appeared in the video, which also included vintage footage of the rumoured pair. Everyone who is a fan of Sidharth and Shehnaaz has been moved by the video, including Aghan cricketer Rashid Khan.

The Afghan player, who is also a member of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, expressed his support for Shehnaaz on Instagram. Reacting to her video, he wrote by adding heart and praying emojis: ‘May Allah give you strength.’

Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 after a suspected heart attack in September. Shehnaaz had remained silent about his death till the music itself shattered her silence. She was also recently seen in Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi flick ‘Honsla Rakh.’

The picture was a triumph at the box office, which is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and co-produced by Daljit Thind. The film was released internationally on October 15.