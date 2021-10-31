Australia to reopen International borders

Sydney: Australia will reopen its international borders from Monday. Australian tourism minister Dan Tehan announced that quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia will resume from Monday. Only vaccinated tourists from New Zealand will be allowed into Australia.

Also, all vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents living in New South Wales, Victoria and Canberra will also be allowed to travel abroad from Monday and are exempted from mandatory quarantine upon return.

Meanwhile, 1,200 new coronavirus cases were reported along with 13 deaths in the country on Sunday. 1,036 cases were reported in Victoria and 177 in New South Wales. The overall infection tally stands at 170,500 and the death toll is at 1735.Nearly 77% of all Australians have been now fully vaccinated, and more than 88% have received their first dose.