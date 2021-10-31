Effective November 1, whatsapp will be blocked on these phones. Know why?

WhatsApp will stop working on various smartphones starting November 1. The Facebook-owned messaging app had recently announced that it would no longer work on older versions of Android and iOS. Those who have access to their old phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp and will be blocked from sending or receiving messages, photos, or videos.
Those with Android OS 4.1 and above and iOS 10 and above smartphones will be able to use the WhatsApp messaging app. Check to see if your phone matches the software requirements before the November 1 deadline arrives. You can check the same via the settings of your mobile phone if you have an Android or iOS device. Please find below a complete list of smartphones that WhatsApp will stop working on as of November 1.
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy SII
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy S3 mini
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Xcover 2
- Galaxy Ace 2
- Apple
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone 6S Plus
- Apple iPhone SE
ZTE
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Grand X Quad V987
- ZTE V956
- Grand Memo
- Huawei
Huawei Ascend G740
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Ascend Mate
- Ascend P1 S
- Ascend D2
- Ascend D1 Quad XL.
LG
- LG Lucid 2
- Optimus L5 Dual
- Optimus L4 II Dual
- Optimus F3Q
- Optimus F7
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L3 II Dual
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L5
- Optimus L5 II
- Optimus L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 II Dual
- Optimus L7 II
- Enact
- Optimus F3
- Optimus L4 II
- Optimus L2 II
- Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD.
