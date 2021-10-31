Effective November 1, whatsapp will be blocked on these phones. Know why?

WhatsApp will stop working on various smartphones starting November 1. The Facebook-owned messaging app had recently announced that it would no longer work on older versions of Android and iOS. Those who have access to their old phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp and will be blocked from sending or receiving messages, photos, or videos.

Those with Android OS 4.1 and above and iOS 10 and above smartphones will be able to use the WhatsApp messaging app. Check to see if your phone matches the software requirements before the November 1 deadline arrives. You can check the same via the settings of your mobile phone if you have an Android or iOS device. Please find below a complete list of smartphones that WhatsApp will stop working on as of November 1.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy SII

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Ace 2

Apple

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

Grand X Quad V987

ZTE V956

Grand Memo

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend Mate

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Ascend D1 Quad XL.

LG