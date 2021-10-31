Emirates Draw announces this week’s winning numbers

Dubai: The largest raffle draw in the UAE, Emirates Draw has announced this week’s winning numbers. The draw offers a mega prize of 77 million dirhams. This week’s winning number is 9772804.

Any person who matches 6 digits of the randomly chosen 7-digit winning sequence will get 3 million dirhams as nobody has won the Dh 777,777 prize in the last couple of weeks. 7 lucky winners have won a prize money of Dh 77,000.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.