Etihad Airways to resume flights to this city from November

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of flights to the holy city of Madina in Saudi Arabia. The flights will be resumed from November 27, 2021. Etihad Airways will operate three flights a week. The air carrier will use its Airbus A321 for the service.

Located in the Hejaz region of western Saudi Arabia, Madina is a three-hour flight from Abu Dhabi. The city is home to Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) Mosque and burial site and is an important holy place for Muslim pilgrims.

Madina will be Etihad’s fourth destination in Saudi Arabia after Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh. The route was established in 2014 but temporarily suspended in 2020.

Fully vaccinated passengers are exempted from quarantine upon arrival. Saudi Arabia has approved Pfizer, Oxford AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac.