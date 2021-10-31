Extramarital affair: Man beaten up by daughters in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A man along with his alleged lover was beaten up by his two daughters over claims of an extramarital relationship. The incident occurred in Hanuman Nagar area of Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, and a video of the issue went viral on social media.

According to reports, the man in question was travelling with the other woman in a car. His two daughters tried to stop the four-wheeler in the middle of the road but did not succeed. Later, local residents intervened and the vehicle was stopped. The sisters dragged their father and then thrashed him in the middle of the road. The two even assaulted the woman who was travelling with him. The girls, while beating up their father asked: ‘Are you not ashamed of having a love affair, when you have two daughters?’

Also read: 3 members of a family found dead in Bengal village

Later, as local residents stepped in, the woman who was severely assaulted by the sister duo fled from the spot. So far, no police complaint has been lodged in connection with the matter. The sister duo claimed that their father’s affair with the woman has caused harm to the peace of their family life. They further stated that because of the affair, their mother has been going through a difficult time.