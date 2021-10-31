French Open 2021: PV Sindhu loses to Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final

Paris: In the French Open Badminton tournament, India’s ace shuttle badminton player P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, 16-21, 12-21 in the semi-final of the women’s singles in just 70 minutes. The two-time Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu was the last remaining Indian badminton player at the BWF World Tour event.

Also Read: AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India finishes second

It was Sindhu’s fourth defeat to the Japanese player in eight meetings and the head-to-head stands at 4-4. Sindhu, the reigning world champion, had lost in the quarterfinals at the Denmark Open last week in Odense.