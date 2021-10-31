DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

French Open 2021: PV Sindhu loses to Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final

Oct 31, 2021, 11:54 pm IST

Paris: In the French Open Badminton tournament, India’s ace shuttle badminton player P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, 16-21, 12-21 in the semi-final of the women’s singles in just 70 minutes. The two-time Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu was the last remaining Indian badminton player at the BWF World Tour event.

It was Sindhu’s fourth defeat to the Japanese player in eight meetings and the head-to-head stands at 4-4. Sindhu, the reigning world champion, had lost in the quarterfinals at the Denmark Open last week in Odense.

