Greta Thunberg joins London finance protest.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen climate activist, joined demonstrators outside Standard Chartered Bank’s London offices on Friday to demand that financial institutions cease subsidising the extraction of fossil fuels.

The high-profile global climate protester temporarily appeared on the streets of the City of London, the British capital’s financial hub and home to some of the world’s largest banks and financial firms.

At the protest, placards read, ‘Keep It In The Ground’ and ‘Can You Breathe Money?’

The 18-year-old was joined in the tight alleys of London by roughly 20 foreign climate activists from Namibia, the Philippines and Samoa, who are set to accompany Thunberg to the United Nations climate change conference, or COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

She was surrounded by camera crews and photographers as she stood with other teenage demonstrators before leaving shortly after.

In an interview with the BBC, Thunberg stated that they wanted banks to stop subsidising human annihilation because many still transfer funds to oil groups

Campaigners planned to meet on other locations, including New York and Frankfurt, to advocate that large financial institutions should stop investing in fossil fuel production.