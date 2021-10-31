India becoming fully capable of meeting any internal, external challenge: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is becoming completely capable of handling any internal or foreign challenge and the country would be able to fulfil its goals only if people remain unified.

While addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, PM Modi stated that India’s capabilities and resolve are now unprecedented on all fronts, including land, sea, air and space. ‘Sardar Patel always wanted India to be capable, inclusive, sensitive, alert, humble and developed. He always prioritised national interest,’ Modi said.

He further added that the country is becoming completely capable of addressing both foreign and internal difficulties as a result of his motivation. The PM also remarked that the country has been rid of numerous decades-old undesired legislation in the previous seven years.

Modi added that Sardar Patel, who gave his life for ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat,’ exists not only in history but also in the hearts of all Indians, noting that the nation is paying respect to him.