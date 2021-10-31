Renowned violinist Prabhakar Jog passes away

Pune: Renowned violinist Prabhakar Jog (89) passed away at his residence in Pune, Maharashtra, on Sunday, due to age-related issues. Jog, who worked as a musician and composer for more than six decades, has performed more than 80 solo programmes as part of ‘Ganare Violin’ shows in India and Dubai, and has made significant contributions to Marathi and Hindi film music.

Jog had started playing violin in music shows at the age of 12, as he faced an ‘earn and learn’ situation following the unexpected death of his father. Later he worked as an assistant to musician Sudhir Phadke ,who was widely known as Babuji. The songs in ‘Geet Ramayana’ series have the violin tunes of Jog. He accompanied Phadke for around 500 shows of ‘Geet Ramayana’.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled his demise, saying that the music field has lost a true ‘sadhak’. ‘I am saddened to hear that the great violinist and musician Prabhakar Jog has passed away today. May God grant peace to his soul’, wrote Lata Mangeshkar, paying tributes to Jog through a tweet in Marathi.

Jog was a recipient of many awards and honours, including the prestigious Gan Samragni Lata Mangeshkar Award for lifetime achievement in 2015. He also wrote an autobiography named ‘Swar Ale Juluni’, where his life and music journey have been summarised.