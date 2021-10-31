Suspicion of infidelity: Bengaluru man stabs wife to death

Bengaluru: A 40-year-old financier in Bengaluru, Karnataka was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over suspicion of infidelity. The accused, identified as BR Kantharaju and his wife, Roopa HG were residents of Health Layout in Annapoorneshwarinagar.

Kantharaju suspected that his wife Roopa was having extra-marital relationships with two family members. His suspicion deepened when he saw her dancing with the two during a three-day family trip to Chikkamagaluru and surrounding areas, with their relatives. After coming back to Bengaluru, the couple started arguing and fighting over the issue, which continued the next day as well.

Kantharaju then stabbed Roopa in the neck using a screwdriver and a knife. The accused fled from the spot soon after the incident.