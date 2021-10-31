Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits Rajinikanth in hospital

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth was recently taken to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for carotid artery revascularization operation and is expected to be discharged shortly. On Sunday, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin paid a visit to the actor at the hospital. Social media has been flooded with photos of his visit.

While the CM’s conversation with Rajinikanth was not known, images of MK Stalin’s automobile leaving the hospital have gone viral online. Meanwhile, the hospital just issued a medical bulletin revealing the actor’s health and stating that he is on his path to recovery.

‘Mr Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai yesterday (28th Oct 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today (29th Oct 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days,’ the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, the actor is looking forward to the premiere of his next picture, Annaatthe. Siva wrote and directed the action drama, which is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, and Khushbu also feature in the film. The film will be released on November 4, Diwali, after numerous delays owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.