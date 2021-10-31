‘TMC has ties with anti – India forces like Pakistan, ISI and other terrorist organizations’: BJP MP

Kolkata: BJP MP Saumitra Khan came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leader accused that after looting Bengal, now she is turning to other states like Tripura and Goa.

‘Mamata Banerjee says that BJP will sell the country. Mamata Banerjee herself sold Bengal. TMC is thinking that the manner in which Rohingyas were given entry into Bengal, they want the same in Goa and Tripura too . TMC has a connection with anti-India forces like Pakistan, ISI and other terrorist organizations. It has become her culture to disturb the whole country’, said Saumitra Khan to news agency ANI.

He also accused that that TMC is an anti-Hindu party as Mamata did not utter a word against the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The BJP MP alleged that the TMC wants to sell the natural resources of the border states.

Mamata Banerjee is on a three-day visit to Goa ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. She had held meetings with several regional party leaders to make alliance. TMC had earlier announced that it will contest in the assembly elections to be held next year in Goa.