Updated fuel prices for November announced in Qatar

Doha: The Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of November. The price of super grade petrol and diesel was hiked by the national oil company. The price of premium petrol is unchanged.

As per the new pricelist, the Premium grade petrol will cost QR 2 per litre and Super grade petrol will cost QR 2.10 per litre. Diesel will cost 10 dirhams more, QR 2.05 per litre in November.

The fuel price is revised every month in the country according the price of crude oil in the international market. The Ministry of Energy and Industry began this process in April 2016 and from September 2017 Qatar Petroleum is announcing the price list.

Earlier, the UAE and Oman has also released updated fuel prices for the month of November.