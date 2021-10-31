Muscat: The updated fuel prices for the month of November announced in Oman. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals announced the price on Sunday. The ministry increased the price of M91 petrol by 4 baisa, M95 by 3 baisa and diesel by 17 baisa. The new peice will come into effect from Monday, November 1.

The prices are as follows:

1. M91 at 233 baisa per litre.

2. M95 at 242 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 275 baisa per litre

Fuel prices for the month of October 2021 were :

1. M91 at 229 baisa per litre.

2. M95 at 239 baisa per litre.

3. Diesel at 258 baisa per litre.