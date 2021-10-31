You can earn Rs 1 lakh for this 50 paise coin

Mumbai: An old 50 paise coin will fetch you Rs 1 lakh. The circulation of 25 paise coins ceased in 2011. Following this, the government ceased producing 50-paise coins. This particular coin was produced in 2011 and was also discontinued in 2011. It is now very precious among coin collectors.

How sold old coin:

To sell coins on OLX, you must first create an account as a seller. After that, click to upload the snapshot of both sides of the coin. Then, provide your phone number and e-mail address. Check the information you provided on the website. Interested buyers will contact you.