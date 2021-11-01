Anupama files habeas corpus plea in HC on child missing case

Kochi: SFI activist Anupama filed a habeas corpus petition before the Kerala High Court on Monday, seeking to recover her newborn baby who had been missing since a year.

Anupama, a 22-year-old mother, is the granddaughter of one of the topmost yesteryear CPI-M leaders in the state capital, and her partner Ajith, is also a worker of the CPI-M backed youth wing. The couple has approached the media after their requests to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Police Chief, their party leaders and several other agencies went unheard.

In the habeas corpus petition filed, Anupama has alleged that their baby boy was forcefully taken away from her when he was just four days old, and she herself was recovering from a caesarean operation in October last year. She has also accused her parents and four other friends of her father of being behind the child kidnapping .

Reportedly, the Child Welfare Committee had given the baby for adoption to an Andhra couple a year back Recently, a Family Court in Thiruvananthapuram had given stay for all adoption procedures and asked the child welfare committee to file an affidavit as to the exact incident which had happened. The court posted the case for further hearing for November 20.

The court also pointed out that if required a DNA test also could be done. The verdict came as a huge setback on the CWC, which admitted that its license for adoption had expired and the process for renewing it was underway.