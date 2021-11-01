Author-activist P Vatsala bags Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Kerala’s highest literary honour

Thiruvananthapuram: Author and social activist P Vatsala has bagged the 28th Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the highest literary honour by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, for her contributions in the field of literature. She is the fourth woman to receive the award, after it was instituted in 1993. The other women winners include Kamala Surayya (2002), Sugathakumari (2009) and M Leelavathi (2010).

Vatsala, who is the author of 25 short story collections and 17 novels, has won several awards including Kumkumam Award (for Nellu published in 1972), the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award (for Nizhalurangunna Vazhikal), the Muttathu Varkey Award, and the CV Kunhiraman Memorial Sahitya Award. All her works are in Malayalam language.

The former headmistress, P Vatsala also held the post of Chairperson of Kerala Sahitya Akademi. The jury this year included Sahitya Akademi President Vaishakhan, Dr B Iqbal, Alankode Leela Krishnan, KEN Kunhahmed, and Principal Secretary of Department of Culture Rani George. Commenting on the award, Minister of Culture Saji Cherian said that ‘P Vatsala deserved it for her extensive contributions in the field of literature’.

The Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, named after Thunchaththu Ezhuthachan, the father of the Malayalam language, consists of a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs and a citation. Writer-researcher Sooranad PN Kunjan Pillai (1911-1995) was the first recipient of the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram in 1993.