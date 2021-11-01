Bill Gates celebrates his 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos, others in Turkey: Report

Former world’s richest man, Bill Gates hosted a special birthday celebration for fellow super-rich billionaire Jeff Bezos in a Turkish cove near Bodrum.

According to reports, the Microsoft founder, who is worth an estimated $136 billion, celebrated his 66th birthday with Bezos and 50 other guests at Sea Me Beach in Fethiye, Turkey, on Wednesday. Guests were helicoptered to the isolated and scenic cove from Bill Gates’ megayacht, Lana. Reportedly, he is presently renting the yacht for 1.8 million euros per week. The yacht boasts a gym, jacuzzi, beach club, and swimming pool.

As per reports, Gates has been vacationing along Turkey’s coast and recently visited the renowned tourist location Bodrum. His birthday party lasted nearly four hours and the cuisine included local seafood, sushi, and pizza, as well as lots of champagne.

To ensure spectators’ privacy, those working at the location were not permitted to use their phones.

Bezos is said to have returned by private helicopter to his own yacht, which is docked in Gökova. The ‘Flying Fox,’ which the former Amazon CEO is thought to possess, was last seen in Turkey in 2019.