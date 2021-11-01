Congress promises free LPG cylinders, bus rides for women ahead of UP polls

Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday stated that her party has drafted a special manifesto for women for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, promising them free LPG cylinders and transportation on government buses if elected.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the Congress’ Uttar Pradesh in-charge, announced last month that a vast majority of the party seats will be given to women in the upcoming elections in order to provide them with a full fledged role in power.

‘My dear sisters of Uttar Pradesh, your each day is full of struggles. Understanding this, the Congress party has prepared a separate manifesto for women,’ Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi. ‘On the formation of the Congress party government, three LPG cylinders will be given for free to women annually and women will be able to travel for free in state government buses,’ she added.

The pledges also included a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, the appointment of women to 40% of positions according to reservation regulations, the payment of Rs 1,000 annuity to aged widows, and the establishment of 75 skill schools across the state named after Uttar Pradesh’s heroic women (veerangnaao).

Also Read: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is being targeted despite good work, says caste panel official

The Congress faces a difficult task in strengthening its support base in Uttar Pradesh and Priyanka Gandhi is focusing her electoral campaigning on women. If her party forms a government in the state, the Congress national secretary declared last month that all class 12 pass girls will be given a smartphone and all graduate girls will be given an electric scooter.