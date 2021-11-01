Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest with full state honours

Puneeth Rajkumar, a popular Kannada actor, singer, and film producer passed away due to a major heart attack at the young age of 46 on Friday and was laid to rest at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

At 4.30 am, the actor’s mortal remains, which had been kept at the Kanteerava Stadium for public viewing since Friday evening, were moved. In the midst of the actor’s family’s uncontrolled sadness, an emotional Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, kissed him on the forehead before the actor’s ultimate trip began.

The actor was carried in a procession from the stadium to Sree Kanteerava Studios, where final preparations for his funeral had been arranged. Thousands of his followers marched through the procession, while others stood on the balconies and terraces of buildings along the path, hoping to get a sight of the actor one final time.

The procession arrived at the studio at about 5.45 am, and only family members, friends, relatives, and VIPs were permitted to attend. As it was a state funeral, CM Bommai fired a gun salute and delivered the national flag to Puneeth’s wife Ashwini.

While Ashwini and her daughters Drithi and Vanditha were heartbroken as they watched the rites, actor Shivarajkumar was inconsolable. At 7.38 am, Appu was laid to rest alongside his parents, Kannada matinee icon Rajkumar and Parvathamma.

Thousands of people had gathered outside the studio, and the funeral was broadcast in many locations outside to allow the public to watch it. To avoid any unforeseen incidents, a large police presence was deployed in and around the studio.

The funeral was attended by actors V Ravichandran, Upendra, Sudeep, Ganesh, Duniya Vijay, Yash, Sudharani, Shruthi, Rashmika Madnanna, and others.

Raghavendra Rajkumar, the actor’s brother, thanked the people for their cooperation over the previous two days and the Bengaluru City Police for working around the clock since Friday. He urged the public not to visit the studio for the next two days since it would be closed.

Since his acting debut in 2002 ‘Appu’ the 46-year-old actor has starred in 29 films, the most recent of which being ‘Yuvarathnaa,’ which was released in April this year. ‘Raam,’ ‘Hudugaru,’ and ‘Anjani Putra’ are among his other memorable performances.