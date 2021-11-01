Katrina Kaif to take a month-long break before her wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Reports

The rumoured December wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has created a lot of talks. Everything is being discussed, from the venue to the attire. Since both stars have remained silent on this, it appears that the debate about the wedding has not ceased. Here’s an addition for everyone. Katrina Kaif appears to be taking an extended vacation before her wedding to finish all of her preparations.

Katrina Kaif is now promoting her film Sooryavanshi, which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. The promotions will finish after the film is released on November 5. Following the release of Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif is expected to begin filming for her next project alongside Salman Khan, Tiger 3. However, it seems that Tiger 3 will not begin filming until 2022. Before that, Salman Khan is expected to shoot his parts in Shah Rukh Khan’s next flick Pathan. Due to the recent drug case surrounding Aryan Khan, SRK has taken time off to be with his family and hence Pathan will begin shooting in December.

As per reports, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding will take place between December 7 and December 9. Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan will host the event. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits. Fans are now waiting for the two to officially announce their relationship.