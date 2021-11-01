Medical cannabis cause withdrawal symptoms in patients: Study

In sharp contrast to the exaggerated fears of the past, most people nowadays believe cannabis is rather harmless. While pot is less harmful than other substances, it comes with its own set of concerns.

In a research published on January 5th, scientists discovered that when people taking medical cannabis for chronic pain stopped ingesting the drug for hours or days, they had moderate to severe withdrawal symptoms.

The majority of states in the United States have legalised cannabis for medical use, while 15 have allowed it for recreational use. Cannabis is being used by an increasing number of people, particularly older ones, and the perceived dangers of weed use are rapidly reducing.

While many people claim that cannabis has therapeutic benefits or that it is enjoyable to use recreationally, it is critical that people are aware of the risks associated with cannabis usage.