North Korea’s bizarre food strategy: Kim Jong-un orders that black swans be eaten

According to reports, North Korea’s weight-conscious leader devised a bizarre way to solve the country’s food shortage: making the starving population eat decorative black swans. As the Hermit Kingdom builds industrial-scale breeding factories, it promotes the birds as a protein-rich superfood.

Ri Jong Nam, the top secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in South Hamgyong province in North Korea, established a Black swan breeding farm in the Kwangpho Duck farm on the country’s east coast. A live broadcast of the event on state television was part of a campaign to encourage black swan consumption in North Korea, which has declared that it is facing a ‘food crisis’.

According to Rodong Sinmun, the official party newspaper, black swan meat is both ‘delicious’ and ‘medicinal’ and will ‘actively contribute to improving people’s lives’. North Korea has also warned its starving citizens that they will have to eat fewer meals over the next several years. Pyongyang, which closed the Sino-Korea border due to the Coronavirus outbreak early last year, said there is little chance it will reopen before 2025.

Read more: Dhanteras ahead, Indians burn effigies of foreign e-tailers

In addition to trade restrictions, this condition places a major burden on the 25 million people living in the country, many of whom are already in danger of starving to death due to soaring food costs. Approximately two months’ worth of food is needed by North Korea to survive this year, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.