Sunjay Sudhir appointed India’s envoy to UAE

New Delhi: Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to Maldives, has been appointed as the country’s next envoy to the United Arab Emirates. Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday that he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Sudhir, a 1993 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was appointed as ambassador to Maldives in 2019. Prior to this, he served as the Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas from 2015 to 2019. Sudhir will succeed Pavan Kapoor, who took charge on October 31, 2019. Kapoor will now take charge as the next Indian Ambassador to the Russian Federation, the ministry added.

Also read: Will Diwali affect Delhi’s air quality? IMD reveals