‘Unconstitutional’: Madras HC rules out reservation for Vanniyars in education, employment

Chennai: The Madras High Court declared that a law passed by the Tamil Nadu legislature providing 10.5% internal reservation to Vanniakula Kshatriya community within the 20% earmarked for Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in education and public employment, as ‘unconstitutional’. While passing the judgement on Monday, Justices Murali Shankar and Duraiswamy observed that it is wrong to grant caste-based reservation without undertaking caste-wise Sensex.

Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar allowed a batch of writ petitions filed in the principal seat of the High Court and its Madurai Bench, challenging the validity of the law passed just hours before the model code of conduct came into force in the State in February for the Assembly election. Post-election, the incumbent government led by DMK too had given effect to the law in admission to colleges.