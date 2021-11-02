Amarinder Singh officially resigns from Congress; announces new party ahead of polls

Patiala: Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh officially resigned from the Congress party, and announced the name of his new party ahead of the up-coming Punjab Assembly elections, scheduled next year.

‘I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later’, Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Singh had resigned in September as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of in-party fights and rift with Congress state Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Last week, Singh had announced that he would launch his own political party as soon as the Election Commission clears the name and the symbol. He had also said that his party would contest all 117 seats in Punjab.

