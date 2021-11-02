Buttler’s Royal century helps England beat Sri Lanka to close in on semi-finals

Not long ago, when India played in England, Jos Buttler was struggling to find some batting. He skipped the IPL, did his training, and is now back to being the limited-overs monster that we all know. Jos Buttler hit a remarkable maiden T20 international century as England defeated Sri Lanka by 26 runs to secure a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. With a last-ball six, Buttler completed a 67-ball century, guiding England to 163-4 from their 20 overs.

Buttler and Morgan (40 off 36) put on a fourth-wicket partnership of 112 in 78 balls, with England scoring 116 runs off their final 60 balls, as Buttler followed up his brilliant 71 not out from 32 deliveries against Australia in Dubai on Saturday night with another outstanding performance.

Sri Lanka appeared to be toast at 76-5 in the 11th over of the run chase, but Wanindu Hasaranga (34 off 21) and skipper Shanaka (26) put up 53 off 36 deliveries for the sixth wicket, reducing the target to 35 from 20.

Their last hope to be back in the game ended as Hasaranga was sent back to the dugout by a superb relay catch at deep extra-cover by sub fielder Tymal Mills and skipper Shanaka was brilliantly run out by Buttler in the 18th over.

England’s 26-run victory over Sri Lanka has effectively ensured not only their qualifying but also ranking on top in Group 1, with Sri Lanka on the verge of being eliminated. England won all four games, posting a 3.183 net run rate.