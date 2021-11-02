China curbs excess eating and wastage of food.

China announced an action plan on Monday to try to restrict residents’ food overindulgence, asking diners not to order more than they need and encouraging them to report outlets that waste food, Bloomberg reported.

The plan also ‘advocates buffets rather than banquets for formal receptions, while prohibiting firms from holding costly feasts’ for events such as meetings or training.

Additionally, catering providers will need to remind consumers to purchase the exact quantity of food while offering reduced portions also. Families will be required to make ‘full use’ of ingredients and purchase meals on demand.

According to Bloomberg, the initiative is the country’s latest move to rein in excesses across all spheres of society. It will be in force until 2025, and comes in response to President Xi Jinping’s calls to ‘reduce food waste and strengthen food security.’