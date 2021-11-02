Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

Mumbai: The price of precious metal-gold and silver- edged lower in the commodity market. As the festival season is nearing the jewellery owners expect that the lower prices will help in higher sales.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures slipped down by 0.17% to Rs 47,822 per 10 gram. Silver futures dipped 0.25% to Rs 64629 per kg. 24-carat spot gold is priced at Rs 51,100 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold down 0.2% at $ 1,789.58 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $ 23.98 per ounce and platinum dropped 0.7% to $ 1,056.58 per ounce.

In the UAE, 24-carat gold price is priced at Dh 217.25 per gram, up Dh 1.25 per gram from Monday’s price. While 22-carat, 21-carat and 18-carat is priced at Dh 204.25, Dh 194.75 and Dh 167.0 per gram, respectively.