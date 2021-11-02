Emirates Airlines of Dubai and TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partnership

Dubai: Emirates Airlines in Dubai and TAP Air Portugal have decided to expand their codeshare partnership. 23 more destinations will be added as part of the expansion. By this, passengers can travel to around 90 destinations with one ticket.

By a codeshare agreement, airlines can fly to an increased number of destinations without needing more planes, hiring extra flight attendants or r paying more in airport fees. The codeshare gives airlines access to more routes without flying to those destinations by themselves.

In March, Emirates and TAP Air Portugal had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand the codeshare partnership currently in place between both airlines.

TAP Air Portugal will place its code on popular Emirates flights to four additional Asian destinations – Hanoi and three Japanese cities – Narita, Osaka and Haneda. Emirates will place its code on TAP Air Portugal operated flights to 19 destinations via Lisbon. They include Belem, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Maceio, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Praia, Sal Island, Sao Vicente, Conakry, Ponta Delgada, Porto Santo, Terceira and Dakar.

Emirates currently has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 21 airlines and two rail companies around the world. Additionally, Emirates also has interline cooperation agreements with over 115 airlines.