Five killed in cargo plane crash

Juba: Five people killed after a small cargo plane crashed shortly after take-off from Juba International Airport in South Sudan on Tuesday. The dead include two Russian nationals and South Sudanese nationals.

An Antonov-26 plane operated by a local company Optimum Aviation has crashed. The plane was going to Maban county, located in the Upper Nile state in the country’s north and was carrying drums of fuel.

The civil aviation authority has started investigation to find out the cause of the accident.