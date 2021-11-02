Follow these tips to keep a trim belly

An attractive midsection benefits more than just your appearance; it also helps you live longer. A larger waist circumference increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes and possibly cancer. Losing weight, particularly abdominal fat, improves blood vessel function and sleep quality.

Here are the four steps to lose belly fat:

Exercise

Exercise, especially vigorous exercise, aids in the reduction of all forms of fat, including visceral fat. Get at least 30 minutes of moderate movement five days a week. Walking counts as a workout if it’s vigorous enough to make you sweat and force you to breathe harder, with your heart rate racing faster than usual.

Diet

A belly fat diet does not exist. However, when you lose weight on any diet, belly fat also reduces to some extent. Consuming more fibre can help with that. You can consume two small apples, a cup of green peas, or a half-cup batch of pinto beans to achieve the desired results. Leaving everything else and switching to a high fibre meal will help you maintain your weight more consistently.

Sleep

Getting enough rest is important. Over the course of five years, those who sleep 6 to 7 hours per night build less visceral fat than those who sleep 5 hours or less per night or 8 hours or more per night. Sleep is not the only option to consider but it’s also an essential one.

Stress Management

Everyone is affected by stress. It is crucial how you handle it. Relaxing with friends and family, meditating, exercising to alleviate stress, and seeking therapy are all good ways to release stress. Hence, you are healthier and more equipped to make good choices for yourself.